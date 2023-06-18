Father's Day 2023: Got A Gift For Your Dad Yet? We're Here To Help You

Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. (representational)

Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This year, the day will be marked on June 18. Fathers are our pillars of strength, guiding us through life's challenges. On this day, we go out of our way to make him feel special. From cooking up a storm in the kitchen to watching his favourite film, there is a lot you can do on this day. In the middle of this, if you have forgotten to get a gift for your dad, allow us to help.

Here is a list of Father's Day gifts:

Gourmet Gift Basket : Get a curated selection of artisanal cheeses, fine chocolates, savoury snacks, and premium gourmet treats for your dad.

: Get a curated selection of artisanal cheeses, fine chocolates, savoury snacks, and premium gourmet treats for your dad. Noise-Cancelling Headphones : Make every moment his personal retreat! Noise-cancelling headphones will let him enjoy his favourite music or podcast without any distractions.

: Make every moment his personal retreat! Noise-cancelling headphones will let him enjoy his favourite music or podcast without any distractions. Relaxation Kit : Soothing candles, a cosy robe, and luxurious bath products could be the perfect way to help him unwind and indulge in some well-deserved self-care.

: Soothing candles, a cosy robe, and luxurious bath products could be the perfect way to help him unwind and indulge in some well-deserved self-care. Smart Home Device : From voice-activated assistants to smart speakers and security systems, these devices will enhance your dad's daily life.

: From voice-activated assistants to smart speakers and security systems, these devices will enhance your dad's daily life. Sunglasses: A pair of sleek sunglasses never go out of style. Whether he loves classic aviators, trendy wayfarers, or sporty wraps, sunglasses will not only protect his eyes but also elevate his fashion game.

Let us know if you have more gift suggestions in the comment section below.