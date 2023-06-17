Happy Father’s Day 2023: History And Significance

This year, the day falls on June 18.

A father is every child's first superhero. He is a saviour who never asked for a favour in return. To celebrate the superhero of our lives, we celebrate Father's Day on the third Sunday of June. This year, the day falls on June 18.

History

According to a report in Almanac, the day goes to 1972 when US President Richard Nixon's administration declared that the third Sunday of June will be recognised and dedicated in honour of fathers in the society. But you might find it surprising that the day was first observed after a mining mishap in West Virginia's Fairmount took the lives of hundreds of men.

Significance

On this day, we express our heartfelt gratitude to our darling dads. We come up with a variety of plans to make the day a memorable one. From baking a cake or taking him to a restaurant, there is a lot that can be done to make him feel all the more special.

Father's Day Quotes

– “It is a wise father that knows his own child” —William Shakespeare

– “A father doesn't tell you that he loves you. He shows you” —Dimitri the Stoneheart

– “The power of a dad in a child's life is unmatched”- Justin Ricklefs

– “Dads are like chocolate chip cookies; they may have chips or be totally nutty, but they are sweet and make the world a better place, especially for their children” - Hillary Lytle

– “I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father's protection” - Sigmund Freud