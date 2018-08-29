Father-Son Killed In Dynamite Blast In UP

The officer said the wires and the dynamite stick recovered from the crime scene resembled the type of explosives used in mines to blow up rocks.

All India | | Updated: August 29, 2018 13:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Father-Son Killed In Dynamite Blast In UP

Traffic was blocked on the Pahadiya-Balua road as villagers protested. (Representational image)

Lucknow: 

A man and his son were killed in a dynamite blast set off by unidentified assailants in a Varanasi village in Uttar Pradesh early on Wednesday, police said.

The heads of the victims, who were sleeping in the courtyard of their house, were blown to pieces, a police officer told IANS. The deceased were identified as Lalaji Yadav, 48, and Ajay Yadav, 22.

The unidentified assailants blasted a dynamite stick right beside the victims' heads in the Milopur village home. The pieces of their skulls were scattered around a 30-metre radius, the police officer said.

The explosion was initially mistaken for a tyre burst by the neighbours.

The officer said the wires and the dynamite stick recovered from the crime scene resembled the type of explosives used in mines to blow up rocks. 

Traffic was blocked on the Pahadiya-Balua road as villagers protested.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Uttar PradeshVaranasi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaAsian Games 2018Train StatusPNR StatusKerala Flood ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonPetrol, Diesel Prices

................................ Advertisement ................................