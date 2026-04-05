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Odisha Man Rapes Specially-Abled Daughter. She Gives Birth To Baby Girl

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his differently-abled daughter repeatedly in Odisha's Dhenkanal district after she gave birth to a baby girl.

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Odisha Man Rapes Specially-Abled Daughter. She Gives Birth To Baby Girl
The accused, identified as Rahash Sethi (59), has been arrested.
  • A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 21-year-old specially-abled daughter repeatedly in Odisha
  • The accused allegedly exploited his daughter's vulnerability over a period of time.
  • The incident has triggered shock and anger among local residents.
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A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 21-year-old specially-abled daughter repeatedly in Odisha's Dhenkanal district. The incident took place under the Rasol police station limits.

According to the official complaint, the accused allegedly exploited his daughter's vulnerability over a period of time. The case came to light after the victim showed physical changes and was later found to be pregnant.

The situation came to the fore when she was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dhenkanal, where she recently delivered a baby girl.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar told NDTV that a case has been registered under Case No 85/26 and the accused, identified as Rahash Sethi (59), has been arrested.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

The incident has triggered shock and anger among local residents, who have demanded strict action against the accused.

With Inputs From Dev Kumar

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