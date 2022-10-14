Stabbed Indian Student's Father Seeks Swift Visa To Tend To Son In Sydney

Shubham Garg is pursuing PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New South Wales.

The father of the Indian student who was knifed by a local man in Sydney in an apparent race related attack has urged the Indian government to expedite his request for visa so that someone from his family can fly to Australia and tend to his son.

Shubham Garg, 28, a student of Kiraoli block in Agra district was allegedly attacked 11 times with a knife by an unknown man on October 6.

His father Ramniwas Garg has expressed concern over the racial attack on his son and has demanded a strict punishment to the culprit.

The family has also requested for an urgent visa for one of its members to look after Shubham Garg there.

Shubham Garg is pursuing PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New South Wales in Sydney in Australia. He had received his BTech and MSc degrees from IIT Chennai.

According to family members, he is out of danger and is talking to them.

"We are in constant touch with the local administration. We are trying to send Rohit Garg, his younger brother, to Australia so that he can take care of him. The application for the visa process is under process and we hope to get it within two-three days. We are getting full support of the local administration in this regard," said Ramniwas Garg.

"We met the Member of Parliament from Fatehpur Sikri Raj Kumar Chahar to help us and he has assured his full support. He had also spoken to the officials at district level and at the Ministry of External Affairs," he added.

Ramniwas Garg said that Shubham Garg had left for Australia on September 1.

"But on October 6 we got news of the brutal attack on Shubham Garg by a local. He was attacked multiple times by the man in his face, abdomen and chest with a knife. He has undergone two-three surgeries there," he said.

Ramniwas Garg said he was "shocked" when he heard about the attack because the assailant neither knew his son, nor did he make any attempt to loot him.

The attacker may have been moved by race related reasons, he said.

He added that he avoids talking to his son, who was injured in his mouth and has trouble speaking. He said he had a minor operation even on Friday.

Kavya Garg, a cousin of Shubham said, "As soon as we got to know about the incident, I tweeted tagging the PMO, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, and Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jai Shankar and sought immediate help." "My brother is going through multiple operations and the doctor has said that the infection is spreading in his body. Requesting Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for urgent help on this matter," she had tweeted Thursday.

Anil Kumar Singh SDM, Kiraoli said, "District Magistrate, Agra, Navneet Chahal is in constant touch with the family and with the Embassy and VISA would be issued to one of the family members very soon." The MEA on Friday said the high commission in Canberra is in touch with the local authorities regarding the stabbing and expects action against the perpetrators.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Subham Garg was attacked at about 10.30 pm on October 6 as he walked along the Pacific Highway, the NSW Police Force had said in a statement on Monday.

