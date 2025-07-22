"19 Years For What Purpose?": Father Of Mumbai Blasts Victim On Court Verdict

Ramesh Naik, who lost his daughter in the 2006 Mumbai blasts, questioned the government following Bombay High Court's decision to acquit 12 accused of the incident.

Mr Naik questioned the purpose of these 19 years and what the matter was that had caused the case to drag on so long. He said that after bomb blasts took place in 2002 and 2008, all the accused were hanged quickly.

As the Bombay High Court acquitted all 12 accused of the incident, Ramesh Naik asked then who is responsible for the 2006 Mumbai blasts.

"I had a question for the government: why did it take 19 years? 19 years for what purpose? What was the matter that caused it to take 19 years before reaching a decision? After a bomb blast happened in 2002, another incident occurred in 2008, and for that, Kasab and others were hanged quickly. However, these terrorists, who were kept in jail for 19 years, have now been acquitted. If not them, then who caused the bomb blast on the train? It seems like a joke; the court's decision appears to be a joke", he said.

The Bombay High Court on Monday acquitted all 12 people who had been convicted by the trial court for their alleged role in the 2006 Mumbai Train blasts.

This important verdict came after 19 years. A special bench of the Bombay High Court ruled that the evidence relied on by the prosecution was not conclusive to convict the accused persons. The court then ordered the immediate release of all the accused.

On the evening of July 11, 2006, bomb blasts took place at seven different places in the Mumbai local train within just 11 minutes. In this incident, 189 people lost their lives in the blast, while more than 827 passengers were injured.

The bombs were placed in first-class compartments of trains from Churchgate. They exploded near the stations of Matunga Road, Mahim Junction, Bandra, Khar, Jogeshwari, Bhayandar and Borivali. A trial court in 2015 convicted 12 people in the blasts case.

