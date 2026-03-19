Father And Son Wear Burqas, Steal Computer Parts Worth Rs 80 Lakh In Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police have cracked a theft case involving high-value computer components, arresting a father and son and recovering stolen items worth Rs 80 lakh.

The complainant, who lives in Nagawara, informed the police that his shop was locked on the night of March 13. When he reopened it around 11 am the next day, he discovered that the lock had been broken and a major theft had taken place.

The thieves stole 444 DDR4 RAM units, 279 SSDs (storage drives), and Rs 2.4 lakh in cash, with the total value of stolen property estimated at Rs 80 lakh. A case was registered at the Govindapura Police Station.

CCTV footage from the shop showed the accused breaking into the shop and stealing the items. Their identity could not be made out, however, because they were both wearing burqas.

The police then scanned footage from CCTV cameras in the area and also looked for other clues.

On Sunday, they arrested one suspect near a hotel in Nagawara, and a two-wheeler used in the crime was also seized.

During interrogation, the man confessed to committing the theft along with his father, who was also arrested later.

An official said all the stolen items, which had been stored in a shop located in T Channayya Layout, have been recovered.