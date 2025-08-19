FASTag Annual Pass Crosses 5 Lakh Registrations In Four Days

The newly launched FASTag annual pass has crossed five lakh user registrations across the country in four days, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has said.

Tamil Nadu led the largest number of annual passes purchased over the last four days, followed by Karnataka and Haryana, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

The maximum transactions through FASTag Annual Pass at the toll plazas were recorded in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

As of 7:00 pm on the first day of implementation on August 15, around 1.4 lakh users had purchased and activated the yearly pass, with approximately 1.39 lakh transactions registered at toll plazas, stated NHAI.

In addition to this, the Rajmargyatra app, the official platform to purchase and activate the FASTag annual pass, has become the top-ranking government app on Google Play Store within four days of launch.

The Rajmargyatra app is ranked 23rd on the Google Play Store overall and second in the Travel category, with over 15 lakh downloads and a 4.5-star rating. According to NHAI, around 20,000 to 25,000 people use the Rajmargyatra app at the same time.

People who bought the annual FASTag pass get a message when they cross a toll plaza, the ministry said.

The pass will allow up to 200 toll crossings or a year-long validity, whichever comes first. The cost of the pass is Rs 3,000, and when the validity or the toll limit expires, users can recharge it like any other prepaid card.

Any non-commercial vehicle having a valid FASTag can use the pass, activated within two hours of a one-time charge payment made via the Rajmargyatra App or the NHAI website.

The annual pass can be used at around 1,150 toll plazas across the country on national highways and expressways.