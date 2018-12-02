India-Pakistan Friendship Will Solve Kashmir Issue: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah rejected the suggestion that the Central government has turned down the autonomy demand.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Lok Sabha member, Farooq Abdullah today said the day India and Pakistan become friends, Kashmir issue would be resolved automatically.

Talking to the media in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, he said: "The National Conference (NC) has always supported friendly relations between India and Pakistan.

"The day these two countries become true friends, Kashmir issue would automatically get resolved."

He said the part of the state under Pakistan's administration is a part of the neighbouring country, while the rest of the state is a part of India.

Asked whether the National Conference would have some different proposal than the demand for internal autonomy if it comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the autonomy is his party's only proposal to improve Centre-state relationship.

He rejected the suggestion that the Central government has turned down the autonomy demand.

"The Centre cannot reject that demand as the people of the state have absolute power to raise such a demand under the constitution," he asserted.