Railways Announce Refund For Those Who Missed Trains Due To Tractor Rally

Passengers who had booked train tickets but couldn't reach the railway stations in Delhi in time because of farmers' tractor rally can apply for full refund, the Northern Railways has announced. The instruction (on refund) has been issued to all the railway stations in the national capital, including New Delhi, Old Delhi, Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar, Safdarjang and Sarai Rohilla etc, a senior official informed.

"Passengers who are not able to reach stations and catch trains in Delhi area stations due to Kisan agitation are requested to apply for full refund of all trains departing from all stations of Delhi area upto 2100 hrs today through TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) and e-TDR for e-tickets," a statement said.

The tractor rally organised by the joint front of 40 unions that has been leading farmers' protests against the three central agriculture laws, veered off its permitted course entering several areas of the national capital after breaking barricades set up by the local police.

According to reports, the rally that was to begin at 11.30 AM, after the Republic Day parade, started hours before the scheduled time as hundreds of protesters broke police cordons using their tractors.

The protesters first clashed with the police at the central Delhi's ITO area.

By noon, hundreds of protesters on tractors and other vehicles marched towards the iconic Red Fort, from where prime ministers address the nation on Independence Day. Soon, scores of agitators reached the ramparts of the Mughal-era monument. Visuals showed a man climbing onto the flagpole right outside the main gate to hoist a yellow flag. The police lathi charged the protesters to clear the area.

The police also fired a few rounds of tear gas shells and used force to disperse the protesters at Nagloi Chowk, West Delhi.

A protester died near central Delhi's ITO in a tractor accident, police said. His fellow protesters, however, claimed he was killed in police firing.

The police said several of its personnel also got injured in the violence.