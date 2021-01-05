Farmers Protest Live Updates: Farmers Group Calls Meeting At Singhu Border To Decide Future Strategy

The deadlock over the repeal of the contentious farm laws continued, with the Centre and the farmers unable to get on the same page in the seventh round of discussions. Sources said the government had proposed to discuss the farmers' demand for a legal guarantee for support price of crops, but the farmers' union leaders insisted on discussing the repeal of farm laws. The two sides have agreed to meet again on January 8.

As the seventh round of talks remained inconclusive, Sanyukt kisan Morcha, the farmers' union which is part of the protests, has called for a meeting to decide to decide on future course of action of the farmers protesting against the farm laws. The meeting will take place at the Singhu border and will be attended by 40 farm union leaders.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the central government should regularly talk to farmers, accept their demands to revoke the new farm laws and not make it a prestige issue.

"Why is the central government taking four days in between every meeting with the farmers? The farmers have clarified that central government must withdraw new agricultural laws. In this cold weather, the government should talk to farmers daily and must accept their demands," Mr Gehlot tweeted.

Jan 05, 2021 09:50 (IST) Farmers group calls meeting at Singhu border to decide future strategy



Jan 05, 2021 09:30 (IST) Protesters at Singhu border (Delhi- Haryana) affected due to continuous rainfall#FarmLawspic.twitter.com/lufaPTNNui - ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

Jan 05, 2021 09:09 (IST) Repeal farm laws, don't make it prestige issue: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Jan 05, 2021 09:07 (IST) "Minister Said Won't Repeal Law, Go To Supreme Court": Farmers After Meet



