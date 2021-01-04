Farmers Protest Live Updates: Hopeful Of Finding A Solution: Narendra Singh Tomar On Talks With Farmers

Farmers' Protest Updates: The farmer protests against farm laws entered into the second month.

The seventh round of talks between the Centre and the protesting farmers will be held today with two key issues still on board -- the repeal of the three agriculture laws and giving legal status to the minimum support price guarantee in the next round of talks. The farmers, camping out at the Delhi borders amid the bitter cold and rains, have warned that they will hold a tractor rally on Republic Day if their demands are not met.

In the last round of meetings, the Centre said the two sides had come to an understanding on two of the four demands of the farmers - withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill and the penal provisions for stubble burning in the Air Quality Commission Ordinance.

But the deadlock has persisted over the repeal of the three farm laws passed in September that had the farmers up in arms.

Here are the live updates on farmers' protests:

Jan 04, 2021 14:15 (IST) "We hope there is a breakthrough in this meeting in the new year," says a farmer leader



Jan 04, 2021 13:58 (IST) "No Plan To Enter Corporate Farming": Reliance Goes To Court On Vandalism



Reliance Industries approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court today pleading that the government safeguard its assets and services in the two states against "miscreants" who had damaged several of its telecom towers some days ago. The installations were vandalised allegedly by farmers angry over the company's perceived role in framing three agricultural laws recently passed by Parliament. Reliance Industries approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court today pleading that the government safeguard its assets and services in the two states against "miscreants" who had damaged several of its telecom towers some days ago. The installations were vandalised allegedly by farmers angry over the company's perceived role in framing three agricultural laws recently passed by Parliament. Read Here

Jan 04, 2021 13:40 (IST) Hopeful Of Finding A Solution, Says Narendra Singh Tomar



I am hopeful that we will find a positive solution today. We will discuss all issues in the meeting: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on today's talks with farmers.



Jan 04, 2021 10:50 (IST) Farmers' Protest: Several roads remain closed in Delhi



Routes connecting Delhi to Ghaziabad and Noida via Ghazipur and Chilla borders remained partially closed on Monday due to the farmers' protest against the Centre's agricultural reforms, the traffic police said. They advised commuters to take alternative routes for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra and Loni borders. Farmers from different states have been camping at various border points of Delhi for 40 days now to demand the repeal of the three farm laws enacted in September and a legal backing for the minimum support price (MSP). Routes connecting Delhi to Ghaziabad and Noida via Ghazipur and Chilla borders remained partially closed on Monday due to the farmers' protest against the Centre's agricultural reforms, the traffic police said. They advised commuters to take alternative routes for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra and Loni borders. Farmers from different states have been camping at various border points of Delhi for 40 days now to demand the repeal of the three farm laws enacted in September and a legal backing for the minimum support price (MSP).

Jan 04, 2021 09:57 (IST) Hope farmers will get justice today, tweets actor Dharmendra Deol Aaj , mere kisaan bhaiyon ko insaaf mil jaye . Ji jaan se Ardaas karta hoon 🙏 Har nek rooh ko sakoon mil jaye ga ...... pic.twitter.com/27VJJLatTr - Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 4, 2021 Hope farmers will get justice today, tweets actor Dharmendra Deol