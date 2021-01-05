Women Take The Wheel In Haryana To Lead Tractor Rally Against Farm Laws

More than 500 women are being trained by the farmers' body.

Seventh round of talks failing to break the deadlock over the contentious agricultural laws, farmers are set to intensify their agitation, which began late November near Delhi's borders, with a tractor rally in the national capital and other parts of the country on Republic Day. Powerful visuals have come across from neighbouring Haryana's Jind where women can be seen driving tractors, weeks before they lead the huge "Kisaan Parade" on January 26.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), one of the key bodies representing the protesters, is training these women from villages to lead the protest marches. More than 500 women are being trained by the farmers' body. Tomorrow, they will take out a rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Haryana.

Visuals from Jind show women as they take the wheel, and other behind them shout slogans hailing the farmers. "This is just a trailer. Full movie can be seen on the KMP highway tomorrow," a farmer leader said as the women practiced.

Yesterday, the seventh round of talks between the protesters and the government failed to resolve the standoff, which has triggered the biggest agitation in agricultural sector in years. They will meet again on Friday.

While the centre last week agreed to withdraw Electricity Amendment Bill and the penal provisions for stubble burning in the Air Quality Commission Ordinance, farmers have said they want nothing less than the repeal of laws.

Last week, the farmers' representatives gave a call for a "Kisaan Parade" on Republic Day, their fourth nationwide protest since thousands started camping on the outskirts of the national capital on November 26. Last month, national highways were blocked as a part of "Bharat Bandh", a relay hunger strike was started, and demonstrators in different parts of the country clanged utensils during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio address- "Mann Ki Baat".

The protesters said they chose Republic Day "because it represents the supremacy of the people of India", and also January 26 will mark the completion of two months.

Despite repeated assurances from the government, farmers say the new laws will leave them at the mercy of corporates.

On Monday, Union Minister Narendra Tomar said the laws will be discussed with representatives of farmers' organisations from other states. "We will discuss these three laws point-by-point and we are ready to make amendments as necessary after considering the points on which you have objections," the agriculture ministry quoted him as saying.

