Will Hold A Tractor Rally In Delhi On Republic Day, Say Protesting Farmers

Farmers' protest near Delhi borders - the biggest in agricultural sector in years - began late November.

Farmers protesting the contentious agricultural laws near Delhi's borders have threatened to hold a tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day, just two days before the next round of talks with the government to resolve nearly a month-long deadlock.

"We are going to hold discussions on January 4 (Monday). The Supreme Court is going to hear the matter on January 5. If no conclusion is reached and if talks fail, we will hold a tractor march on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Haryana on January 6. We will protest for 15 days. On January 23, Subhash Chandra Bose's birthday, we will hold a protest outside the Governor's House," Dr Darshanpal, one of the farmers' leaders told reporters this afternoon at a press briefing.

"On January 26, we will hold a massive rally in Delhi with tricolours on tractors. We give this call for countrywide protests at all the headquarters," he added.

The farmers' leaders also alleged that the government is misleading them over the minimum support price for their produce. "The government is misleading us... They're saying the MSP won't be abolished. But we're demanding that a law should be created for it... it's our right," another farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni told.

Earlier this week, as the protesters and the centre met for a sixth round of talks, the government offered to withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill and the penal provisions for stubble burning in the Air Quality Commission Ordinance. However, an agreement could not be reached on the support price. Also, the farmers have demanding repeal of laws, and the centre hasn't agreed to it

Last month, three nationwide protests were held against the contentious laws - Bharat Bandh, a relay hunger strike and protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat".

