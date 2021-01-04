No Headway In Farmer-Government Talks As Both Sides Stick To Stand

The deadlock over the repeal of the contentious farm laws persisted today, with the Centre and the farmers unable to come on the same page. In the seventh round of meeting that's still on, the farmers' representatives refused to climb down from their demand. The government also refused to budge from its stance.

Agriculture minister Narendra Tomar is still insisting that these laws are beneficial for farmers, said Sarwan Pandher, who is attending the meet as part of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. Mr Tomar said that laws "have been brought through parliament and the government is ready to amend the laws and incorporate the suggestions of farmers," he added.