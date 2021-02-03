Diljit Dosanjh's Song For Rihanna Starts Twitter War With Kangana Ranaut

Within 16 hours of international pop star Rihanna tweeting a photograph of India's protesting farmers with an article highlighting the internet ban around Delhi's borders, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has released a song on her titled 'Riri' (another name for Rihanna). The token of appreciation has not gone down well with actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been critical of the farmers often calling them terrorists. She took to Twitter to mock Mr Dosanjh and level accusations against the 'Don't Stop The Music' singer.

"Why aren't we talking about this," Rihanna asked her 100 million followers late Tuesday night. Within hours, a long list of international celebrities and lawmakers from the UK and US had joined the chorus, including UN ambassadors, climate activist Greta Thunberg, US representative Jim Costa and US Vice-President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris.

The tweets drew unprecedented and sharp response from the Indian government.

At 1.30 pm on Wednesday, Mr Dosanjh, who has been supportive of the farmers' demand for repeal of three laws and even addressed their gathering at Singhu in early December, released 'Riri' written specifically for Rihanna.

The 2.15-minute Punjabi song that premiered on YouTube calls Rihanna an angle and speaks of her home country Barbados. Mr Dosanjh also posted the song on his Twitter handle with a fist emoji which is used as a way to extend solidarity.

Minutes on, he tore into Kangana Ranaut, whom he had earlier criticised for misidentifying a woman farmer at Singhu as a Shaheen Bagh protestor alleging they could be hired for "Rs 100".

Sharing Mr Dosanjh's post on 'Riri', Mr Ranaut tweeted in Hindi: "They also need to earn a rupee or two. Since when have you been planning this? It takes at least a month to release a song, and libru (short derogatory term for liberal) want us to believe it's all organic. Ha ha."

"Rs 2 (laughing emoji) Don't talk to me about your job," he quipped in Punjabi adding that the song, which was released without a video, only took half an hour to make.

"Please go. Do not bore me," he added.

On Tuesday, Mr Ranaut held little back in responding to Rihanna for coming out in support of the protesting farmers. Stating that no one was talking about the movement since they were "terrorists" trying to "divide India", the Queen actor also called the singer a "fool", before telling her to "back off".