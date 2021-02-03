Comply Or Face Action: Government To Twitter On 'Farmer Genocide' Hashtag

Twitter had temporarily blocked some accounts earlier this week.

Twitter may face action if it does not comply with the government's orders, the centre warned today, stressing the social media giant "unilaterally unblocked" accounts and tweets - linked to an objectionable hashtag related to the farmers' protest - despite its order.

On Monday, more than 250 accounts were blocked for tweeting, or retweeting, with the #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide hashtag, and making "fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets" in connection with the ongoing farmers' protest. The crackdown came nearly a week after the clashes between Delhi Police and farmers on Republic Day when the city saw a massive tractor rally. Hours later, however, many of these accounts were unblocked.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Sunday had sought "emergency blocking 257 URLs and 1 Hashtag under section 69 A of the Information Technology Act," as per an official statement, which said the social media giant "unfortunately chose not to comply with the same till almost the time fixed for the meeting of the Committee" the next day at 3 PM.

"It is thus clear that, the offending tweets/ hashtag remained in public domain and must have been tweeted and re-tweeted several times at the risk and cost of public order and at the risk of incitement to the commission of offences," the government underlined, stressing on the urgency of the matter.

The social media giant "cannot assume the role of (a) court and justify non-compliance," the government said today in a statement. "Twitter being an intermediary is obliged to obey the directions as per satisfaction of authorities as to which inflammatory content will arouse passion and impact public order. Twitter cannot sit as an appellate authority over the satisfaction of the authorities about its potential impact on derailing public order," the statement read.

In a notice, the government quotes "more than half a dozen Supreme Court judgments including of Constitutional benches as to what is public order and what are the rights of authorities".

The direction to block the hashtag "#ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide" "has been found to be instigating people to commit cognizable offences in relation to public order and security of the state," it said.