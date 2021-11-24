60 Tractors Will Head To Parliament On November 29: Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said a thousand people will head to the Parliament. (File)

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said that 60 tractors will head to the Parliament in the national capital as a part of the tractor march to press for a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops among other things.

"On November 29, 60 tractors will head to Parliament for the tractor march. The tractors will go through the roads opened by the government. We were accused of keeping the roads blocked. We did not block them. Blocking the roads is not our movement. Perhaps, our movement is to talk to the government. We will straight go to the Parliament," Mr Tikait told news agency ANI.

His statement comes as the Union Cabinet is likely to approve the repeal of the three farm laws on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week announced their withdrawal.

Mr Tikait further said that a thousand people will head to the Parliament, unlike 200 people that went last time.

"We are awaiting the government's response on MSP. Moreover, the incidents that happened in the past one year, in which 750 farmers died, the government should take responsibility for that," said the BKU leader.

Moreover, the Winter Session of Parliament will commence on November 29 and is expected to continue till December 23.

Meanwhile, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, in an official statement said that in capital cities in states distant from Delhi, tractor rallies will be organised, in addition to other protests.

"Preparations are underway for marking November 26, 2021, on the completion of 12 long and continuous months of struggle by lakhs of farmers in India, thousands of farmers are expected to come to the morcha sites on that day around Delhi," SKM said.

It further stated that on November 26, "partial victory" of the movement will be celebrated, and will emphasise on the remaining demands.

The SKM informed that "solidarity events" are being planned across the world by the Indian expatriates as well as international farmers' organisations.

"On November 26, there will be a protest in London at the Indian High Commission between 12 to 2 pm GMT. On the same day, there will be a sleep-out in Surrey in Canada in addition to a sleep-out in Vancouver. On November 30, there will be a protest in Paris, France. On December 4, a car rally is being organised in California, and a city march in New York, USA. There will also be a commemoration and candlelight vigil at San Jose Gurudwara on that day. An event is planned on December 5 in the Netherlands, and one event in Vienna, Austria on December 8. Events will happen in Australia as well as other places like Washington and Texas in the USA, and more details will be shared soon," SKM said.

It also said that a "Maha Dharna" is happening in Hyderabad on November 25 to mark the first anniversary of the farmers' protests at Delhi's borders.

"Several SKM leaders will join the event the day after tomorrow. Leaders of several trade unions and other mass organisations will also be participating in the Maha Dharna. Tomorrow, on November 24, Sir Chhotu Ram's Jayanti will be marked as Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Diwas," SKM said.

The government has listed a bill to withdraw the three farm laws in its agenda for the Winter Session of Parliament beginning November 29. The decision to withdraw the three farm laws was announced by the Prime Minister on Gurpurab.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers have been protesting against the three bills on the borders of Delhi. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among the 26 new bills on the agenda of the government.