Farmers Defer March, Bill To Scrap Farm Laws In Parliament On Monday

Farmers have deferred their sansad chalo or march to Parliament call two days before the Centre is to introduce a bill cancelling the three contentious farm laws.

The decision came after a meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a farmers' front tasked with deciding the future course of action after the big U-turn by the Centre.

Earlier today, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged farmers to end their agitation.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three farm laws would be rolled back. The farmer unions insist that the protest would go on till the laws are formally repealed and other demands are met. A legal guarantee on the minimum support prices is one of their demands.

Farmers had earlier announced that they will they will march to the Parliament on Monday - 60 tractors and over 1,000 people, according to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait - to underline their resolve in this matter.

Mr Tomar said that a committee will be formed to take up the issues raised by the farmers.

"PM Narendra Modi has announced to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming and making minimum support price (MSP) system more transparent and effective," Mr Tomar said.

The Agriculture Minister said that this committee would have representatives from farmers' organisations.

The BJP has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in Parliament on Monday when the Minister tables the bill to repeal the farm laws.