'Farm Laws Cancelled, Please Go Home': Agriculture Minister To Farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday, two days ahead of a bill to repeal the three farm laws comes up in the Parliament, urged farmers to end their agitation.

"After the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, there is no point in continuing farmers' agitation. I urge farmers to end their agitation and go home," Mr Tomar told ANI.

Mr Tomar is expected to present a bill in Lok Sabha on Monday to repeal the three farm laws. The BJP has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present on the day.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three controversial farm bills would be rolled back. The farmer unions have welcomed the PM's announcement, but have said that the protest would go on till the laws are formally repealed and other demands are met. Farmers have also announced that they will they will march to the Parliament on Monday - 60 tractors and over 1,000 people, according to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait - to underline their resolve in this matter.

Mr Tomar said that a committee will be constituted to discuss the issues that have been raised by the farmers.

"PM Narendra Modi has announced to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming and making minimum support price (MSP) system more transparent and effective," Mr Tomar said.

The agriculture minister said that this committee would have representatives from farmers' organisations.

He said that the government had also accepted the farmers' demand to decriminalise stubble burning.

To protest against the three farm laws, thousands of farmers have gathered at the borders of the capital New Delhi to protest against the three farm laws. The rollback of the laws comes just ahead of critical elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.