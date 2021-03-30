Farmers Celebrate Holi On Protest Sites At Delhi Borders

Farmers celebrate Holi during their ongoing protest against farm laws at Ghazipur border.

The farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws at the Delhi borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur - on Monday celebrated Holi and Hola Mohalla.

The protesting farmers maintained that their agitation will continue till the farm laws are repealed and a separate law on minimum support price is enacted.

They celebrated the festival with cultural programs and a drama ''Uthan Da Vela'' by Lok Kala Manch Mandi Mullampur.

"We celebrated Holi at all the protest sites. Sikhs also celebrated Hola Mohalla festival. Women from nearby villages of Haryana came to the protest sites and played Holi in traditional way by playfully hitting the protesters with a cloth whip," farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar told PTI.

Advocate Joginder Singh Toor also launched a book titled "In Kanuno Me Kala Kya", which explains the agri laws in a detailed manner.

The farmers on Sunday burnt copies of the new farm laws during 'Holika Dahan', the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farmers' unions, said in a statement.

