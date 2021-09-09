Farmers Body To Hold 'Kisan Panchayats' At All UP Divisional Headquarters

Samyukt Kisan Morcha is an umbrella body of the protesting farmers' unions. (File)

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha will be holding "kisan panchayats" in all divisional headquarters of Uttar Pradesh later this month to protest against various issues affecting farmers, including their main demand to repeal the three agricultural laws passed by the Centre.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) media in-charge Dharmendar Malik told PTI in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday that the first such panchayat will be organised at Tilhar in Shahjahanpur divisional headquarters on September 29.

He said BKU is finalising the dates of the other panchayats in UP and assured that the farmers'' body will organise meetings in all 18 divisions in the state.

Farmers are facing great hardship over rising electricity bills and pending sugarcane dues owed by the sugar mills in the state, Mr Malik said.

The SKM, an umbrella body of the protesting farmers' unions, has been spearheading an agitation since November last year when farmers thronged Delhi's borders demanding repeal of the three laws and a new legislation to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.