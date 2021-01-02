Farmer Protest Live Updates: Over 850 Academics Sign Open Letter In Support Of Farm Laws

Farmers have threatened to intensify their agitation on January 4. (File)

More than 850 faculty members of various educational institutions across the country have come forward with a signature campaign in support of three contentious farm laws, against which thousands of farmers are protesting on borders of the national capital for over a month.

Six round of talks have taken place between the Union government and the farmers' unions so far. While a consensus was reached on issues related to the environment and Electricity Act, the deadlock continued on the two main demands, legal assurance on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and complete rollback of the three farm laws. The next round of talks will take place on January 4.

Farmers have threatened to intensify their agitation if the government fails to reach a solution on January 4.

Jan 02, 2021 08:59 (IST) Farmer Dies By Suicide In Madhya Pradesh, Leaves Note Addressed To PM



A 35-year-old farmer died by suicide over alleged harassment by an electricity distribution company at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. In a note that the farmer, Munendra Rajput, left behind, he requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hand over his body to the government to "sell every part of my body and repay dues".

His family members have alleged that officials of the power distribution company (discom) confiscated his flour mill and motorcycle over electricity dues of ₹ 87,000, amid the pandemic. (Read full story here

Jan 02, 2021 08:08 (IST) West Bengal: Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) activists protest in Siliguri in solidarity with farmers against farm laws (1.1.21)



"We're opposing policies of BJP govt. How the bills were passed has set a dangerous precedent. We'll keep fighting for farmers," says a protester pic.twitter.com/eJotAku96s - ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

Jan 02, 2021 07:53 (IST) Farmers warn of tractor rally if demands not met in January 4 talks





The protesting farmers will intensify their agitation at Delhi borders if the centre declines their demands of a repeal of the three agriculture laws and giving legal status to the minimum support price guarantee in the next round of talks, scheduled on January 4, politician Yogendra Yadav, speaking on behalf of the farmers' unions, informed on Friday.

The decision was taken Friday at a meeting of the joint front of 40 farmers' unions that has been leading the protests. (Read full story here

Jan 02, 2021 07:51 (IST) Six round of talks have taken place between centre and the farmers' unions so far



