Farmer Dies By Suicide In Madhya Pradesh, Leaves Note Addressed To PM

The farmer in a note that he left behind said he was humiliated after he was unable to pay debt

A 35-year-old farmer died by suicide over alleged harassment by an electricity distribution company at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. In a note that the farmer, Munendra Rajput, left behind, he requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hand over his body to the government to "sell every part of my body and repay dues".

His family members have alleged that officials of the power distribution company (discom) confiscated his flour mill and motorcycle over electricity dues of Rs 87,000, amid the pandemic.

"When there are scams by big politicians and businessmen, government employees don't take any action. If they take a loan, they get enough time to repay or the loan is waived. But if a poor person takes even a small amount of loan, the government would never ask him as to why he was not able to repay the loan. Instead, he is insulted in public," the farmer wrote.

According to the family, Mr Rajput's crop was spoiled due to which he was unable to pay the electricity bill. Later, the discom issued a notice to collect Rs 87,000 in dues, the farmer's family said.

A few days later after getting the notice, Mr Rajput's flour mill and motorcycle were seized.

A #farmer died by suicide in Chhatarpur, In his suicide note to @narendramodi he asked his family to hand over his body to the govt "to sell every part of his body and pay the dues discom officials confiscated his atta chakki and his motorcycle over power dues #FarmersProtestpic.twitter.com/fwTB1UgcAw — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 1, 2021

The farmer is survived by three daughters and a son, all below 16 years old.

The police said they are investigating the matter.