'Welcome PM, Salute Farmers': Ex Prime Minister HD Devegowda On Farm Laws

HD Deve Gowda said he welcomed PM Narendra Modi's decision to repeal three farm laws

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda today welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three farm laws. "I welcome PM Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three farm laws. My salute to all the farmers who put up democratic resistance against the laws. Debate and discussion are key in a parliamentary set up," tweeted the former prime minister.

I welcome PM @narendramodi's decision to repeal the 03 #FarmLaws. My salute to all the farmers who put up democratic resistance against the laws. Debate and discussion is key in a parliamentary set up. Here is the speech I had made against the farm laws in the RS in Sept 2020. pic.twitter.com/7z4FDkvbiY — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) November 19, 2021

In a big move, PM Modi today announced the repealing of the three central farm laws.

"We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let us start afresh," PM Modi said.

Farmers have been protesting against the centre's three farm laws since they were passed in 2020.

The first law is the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, which provides for setting up a mechanism allowing farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.