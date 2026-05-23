Faridabad: Badminton Player Tortured, Killed Over Alleged Affair With Minor

A state-level badminton player has been beaten to death allegedly over his love affair with a minor girl in Faridabad near Delhi.

According to family members, the victim, Monu, had gone to join the police investigation in the case when he was kidnapped and assaulted by the girl's family. Three days later, the family found the young man injured outside the girl's house. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment where he died. Police are investigating the matter.

21-year-old Monu was a resident of Saidpur village in Bhiwadi. His uncle Narendra said that Monu had recently taken his 12th standard exams and was a state level badminton player. He had won several medals at district level, according to the family.

According to reports, Monu had an affair with a minor girl from the nearby Tigaon police station area in Faridabad. Her maternal uncle lived in Monu village Saidpur, and she used to frequently visit there. During these visits, they fell in love.

According to Faridabad Police spokesperson Yashpal, Monu had eloped with the minor in April and a case was registered by the girl's father. The girl was later found, but Monu remained missing.

According to the victim's uncle Narendra, Monu had gone to join the police investigation on May 17th. However, the family alleges, he was kidnapped by the girl's family and was tortured for three days.

On May 20, the police informed the family that Monu was found injured outside the girl's house and was taking him to the hospital. He died during treatment.

Police have detained two suspects in the case and are investigating the matter.