Insurance Agent's Body Found In Faridabad Drain, Woman And Fiance Arrested

A woman and her fiance have been arrested in Faridabad near Delhi for allegedly murdering an insurance agent and throwing his body in a drain. The woman has told the police that they murdered the victim, Chander, because he had been blackmailing her.

According to police, Chander's body was found in a drain on Sunday morning. The body was identified using a bike's registration number, which was parked nearby. Police found that Chander lived in east Delhi's Vinod Nagar, about 30 km from Faridabad, and contacted his family. The body had injury marks on the head and neck. Following a complaint by Chander's brother, Madan Gopal, a murder case was registered.

During the course of the investigation, police arrested Laxmi (29) and Keshav (26). Laxmi has told the police that she has known Chander for about five years. Recently, she got engaged to Keshav. This upset Chander; he blackmailed Lakshmi and told her not to marry Keshav. Fed up with this blackmail, she and Keshav planned to kill Chander, police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said.

On October 25, Laxmi called Chander to Mithapur in Delhi, where she lived. She got on his bike and asked him to ride to a deserted area in Atmadpur, Faridabad. There, Keshav and his two friends attacked Chander. He was choked and hit on the head. After he died, the accused dumped the body in a drain and fled the spot. The accused reportedly took identity documents from Chander's pockets, but the bike's number helped police establish his identity. Police said they are looking for Keshav's two associates who were involved in the crime.