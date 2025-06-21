"She Ran Away," The In-Laws Said. Then Her Body Was Found In A 10-Foot Pit

The decomposed body of a woman was recovered from a 10-foot-deep ditch in a residential street in Haryana's Faridabad on Friday. The body, which had to be exhumed using an excavator, was identified as that of 24-year-old Tanu, a resident of Shikohabad in Uttar Pradesh. She had been married for just under two years to Arun, a resident of Roshan Nagar in Faridabad.

According to the police, four members of Tanu's in-laws' family - her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and another close relative - are in custody.

The body was found buried under a freshly laid concrete section of a public lane adjacent to the house where Tanu had lived with her husband and his family. The area had been dug up around two months ago for the construction of a drain for wastewater, neighbours told the police.

The body was exhumed around 8:00 am and has now been sent for forensic examination to ascertain the exact time and cause of death.

Tanu's sister Preeti alleged that her sister was subjected to mental and physical harassment after her marriage in 2023. Preeti claimed that Arun and his parents demanded gold jewellery and money soon after the wedding. She said Tanu's family tried to meet the demands to the extent they could but were repeatedly pressurised.

"Tanu came back to live with us at our maternal home just months after the wedding because she was not being treated well," Preeti told reporters. "She stayed with us for over a year. When we finally sent her back, the torture resumed. They wouldn't let her speak to us, not even on phone calls."

Preeti also alleged that on April 23, the in-laws told the family that Tanu had run away from home.

She further stated that her suspicions deepened when she tried calling her sister on April 9 and was unable to reach her. The family then approached the police. Preeti claimed that for weeks, no serious action was taken.

Local residents have now confirmed to police and reporters that Tanu's father-in-law had dug the pit in April under the claim that there was no proper drainage system for the house. Residents also said they noticed that the pit was quickly covered up, with a cement slab laid over it.

"Everyone in the neighbourhood saw the pit being dug. He said it was for dirty water. After that, the daughter-in-law was never seen again. Some of us thought something was wrong, but no one could imagine this," said a neighbour.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Usha Kundu confirmed that a formal complaint was received around a week ago.

"After receiving the complaint a week ago, the police took immediate action. The body has been recovered from the pit. Four people have been detained and interrogation is underway. The matter is being thoroughly investigated," she said.

