Girl, 4, Beaten By Father To Death For Failing To Count Till 50 In Faridabad

A man from Uttar Pradesh thrashed his four-year-old daughter to death because she failed to count till 50, and then tried to frame it as an accidental fall in Haryana's Faridabad.

The incident took place on January 21 when Krishna Jaiswal was teaching his daughter at home. He asked the girl to count till 50, but she failed to do so. Angered by this, he beat her severely to the point where she became unconscious. Minutes later, the accused rushed her to a nearby government hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Jaiswal, who used to stay home and take care of their daughter during the day, called his wife to inform her about the incident. However, he fabricated the story, telling her that their daughter had fallen down the stairs while playing, resulting in her death.

When Jaiswal's wife arrived at the hospital, she noticed several injuries on the victim's body. Suspicious, she reported it to the police.

The cops interrogated Jaiswal - who confessed to the crime. According to officials, he said that his daughter did not go to school, so he taught her at home. Angered by her inability to count till 50, he beat her, Jaiswal told the police.

Subsequently, he was arrested.

The couple worked at a private company. They had been living in a rented house in Faridabad's Jharsentali village for many years. The two had three children - a seven-year-old son, a two-year-old daughter, and a four-year-old girl - the victim.