Fan Murder Case: Karnataka Police To Move Top Court Against Bail To Actor Darshan

Actor Darshan.

The Karnataka Police Department has announced that it will file an appeal petition in the Supreme Court challenging the bail granted to Kannada actor Darshan in the fan murder case.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand stated, "In connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, the police department is preparing to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the bail granted to the accused by the High Court."

"We are sending a proposal to the government in this regard and are in the process of filing an appeal petition," he added.

Sources stated that following the instructions from the Home Ministry, the police department has already got the charge sheet against Darshan translated into English and the copy is ready to be submitted to the Supreme Court.

The Karnataka High Court last Friday granted bail to Kannada superstar Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

Darshan was released from prison on October 30 on interim bail after spending 131 days in jail.

The actor is presently being treated for severe back pain at the BGS Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru.

Darshan's partner and actress Pavithra Gowda (33) was released on bail from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on June 11 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga.

Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda as he was miffed with the actor having a relationship with her despite being married.

Reacting to the bail granted to the Kannada superstar and others accused in a sensational fan murder case, victim Renukaswamy's father, Kashinathaiah Shivanagoudar had said that he is confident that the bail granted to actor Darshan will be challenged in the Supreme Court.

Speaking to the media, Kashinathaiah Shivanagoudar said in Chitradurga: "I have full faith in the judicial system. I came to know about the bail granted to Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and the other accused. I believe that after the court trial is completed, justice will prevail."

"The accused may have been granted bail temporarily, but I trust the judicial system will ensure they receive the appropriate punishment."

