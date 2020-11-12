Family Of 6 Found Dead In Odisha's Balangir: Police

A family of six was found dead at their home in Odisha's Balangir. (Representational)

A family of six was found dead at their home in Odisha's Balangir district on Wednesday. As per the police official Sandeep Madkar, a couple and their four children were allegedly murdered using a sharp object.

The victims have been identified as Bullu Jaani, his wife Jyoti and their four children.

"Today morning, neighbours found the bodies in their house and called the police, which rushed to the spot with a forensic team. Prima facie it seems the family was murdered. A team has been formed to investigate the murder," Mr Madkar said.

Senior police official Manoj Mishra will head the special investigation team.

