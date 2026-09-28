Fake Russia, Israel Jobs Behind Fraud Worth Rs 40 Lakh, Delhi Man Arrested

A man was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police after he allegedly swindled approximately Rs 40 lakh from 41 unemployed individuals by promising them jobs in Russia and Israel. To gain their trust, the accused had provided fake job offer letters, visas, and even air tickets.

According to the EOW, the accused, Shantaram Barku Shelke, and his associate, Asif, had posted advertisements on social media regarding overseas employment. Through these advertisements, they contacted unemployed youths and assured them of jobs specifically in Russia and Israel. Various sums of money were collected from the victims under the pretext of securing employment and facilitating travel abroad.

Police said the accused provided dummy air tickets, fake visas, and forged job offer letters to win the victims' confidence. The victims believed that all preparations for their travel abroad were complete. However, upon reaching the airport, they discovered that all the documents in their possession were fake.

When the victims attempted to contact the accused, both he and his associate had switched off their mobile phones. Furthermore, the accused shut down his office and fled.

The investigation revealed that Shelke had opened an office named 'SS Overseas Travels Agency' in the Laxmi Nagar area of East Delhi. According to the police, he had even obtained a GST number to make his business appear legitimate.

During the investigation, police recorded the victims' statements. The landlord and other witnesses were questioned as well. The police also gathered the accused's bank records, mobile records, rental agreements, and other relevant documents. Police discovered that the substantial sum obtained through the fraud had been deposited into both the accused's firm's bank account and his personal bank account.

According to the police, the accused had been constantly changing his location following the incident. He had switched off his mobile phones and provided false addresses to mislead the authorities. Apart from Delhi, the EOW team conducted searches and local inquiries at his suspected hideouts in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Following continuous surveillance and technical investigation, the police secured an arrest warrant against the accused. The EOW traced his movements by correlating bank transactions, mobile records, and other technical data. During this process, the police received information that the accused was hiding in Palghar district, Maharashtra, where he was arrested.

After the arrest, the police completed the necessary legal formalities and produced him before the competent court, where his remand was obtained.

According to the EOW, Shelke's criminal record is also being examined. Further investigation into the case is underway.