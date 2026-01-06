Fake Passport, Role In Drug, Human Trafficking: Nigerian Woman Deported From Telangana

The Telangana government has intensified its crackdown on foreign nationals involved in illegal activities, moving forward with deportations despite the high cost to the state exchequer.

In the latest enforcement action, the Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) deported a Nigerian woman, Victory Itohan Iyasele, after confirming her involvement in drug trafficking and human trafficking.

Investigators found that the accused was living in the country illegally, using a forged passport and visa, having significantly overstayed her permitted duration. She was caught alongside two other foreign nationals during an operation in December.

The investigation took a turn when biometric verification conducted by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Hyderabad revealed that the woman had utilised sophisticated forged identity documents to evade detection.

"After spending nearly 37 days at the Detention Centre in Hyderabad under a Movement Restriction Order, the accused was deported to Lagos, Nigeria, following the issuance of an exit permit," an EAGLE official stated.

The deportation process for this single individual cost the government over Rs 1.18 lakh, officials added.

In 2025 alone, 41 foreign nationals involved in drug-related crimes have been deported by the EAGLE Force in coordination with other agencies.

''Each case of detention and deportation costs the government upwards of Rs 1 lakh, placing a considerable financial burden on the state exchequer. Additionally, over 30 overstaying foreigners were arrested in joint operations with Delhi Police, while five were detained in coordination with Goa Police,'' said the official and reiterated that strict enforcement against visa violations, illegal stay, and organised crime will continue to safeguard public safety and curb drug abuse in Telangana.

In a separate incident, narcotics sleuths in Warangal apprehended three other foreign nationals. The group had reportedly flown from Delhi to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, before moving to Telangana.

Authorities found them living lavishly while allegedly engaging in drug peddling and human trafficking. Like the case in Hyderabad, these individuals were found with fake passports and visas. Following an order from the FRRO Hyderabad, their movements have been restricted pending further legal action.