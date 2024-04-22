'Fake News': Indian Air Force Rejects Reports Of Fire At Vayu Bhavan

Vayu Bhavan is a multi-storey building along Rafi Marg housing the IAF headquarters.

The IAF on Monday rejected reports that a fire had broken out at the Air Headquarters in Delhi and said no such incident had taken place at Vayu Bhavan or its immediate vicinity.

Reports by some publications suggested that the claimed incident occurred on Sunday.

"#Fakenews. Multiple social media posts have reported about a fire incident at Air Headquarters, Vayu Bhavan, in New Delhi. It is hereby informed that no such fire incident has taken place in Air Headquarters, Vayu Bhavan, or its immediate vicinity," the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a post on X.

Officials of the Delhi Fire Services had said a fire broke out in waste dumped at the site of an under-construction building near the Janpath roundabout on Sunday. However, no one was hurt in the incident.

"Our teams controlled the fire," a Delhi Fire Services official had said.

