Fair Prices, More Flights: Aviation Body To Airlines Before Diwali Rush

As the aviation sector braces for one of its busiest travel periods of the year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stepped in to prevent sharp fare hikes ahead of the Diwali season. The regulator has directed domestic airlines to increase flight capacity and maintain fair pricing amid a surge in passenger demand.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the DGCA said it had "proactively taken up the issue with airlines" to ensure passengers are not burdened by inflated ticket prices during the festive period. The move, it added, follows a review of airfare trends across major routes.

Responding to the regulator's advisory, major carriers have announced the deployment of hundreds of additional flights through October and November.

IndiGo, which holds India's largest market share at 64.2 per cent, said it would operate around 730 additional flights across 42 sectors. Air India and Air India Express together will add approximately 486 flights across 20 routes. SpiceJet will deploy 546 additional services covering 38 sectors.

A DGCA spokesperson said the regulator "will maintain rigorous oversight of airline fares and flight capacities to protect passengers' interests during the festive season."

The DGCA has faced increasing scrutiny from passengers in recent years over steep fare fluctuations during high-demand periods such as Diwali, Christmas, and summer holidays. Officials said that while airlines are free to set their own prices under India's open skies policy, the government retains the right to intervene if fares rise disproportionately.

According to DGCA data, domestic carriers transported 1,107.26 lakh passengers between January and August 2025, reflecting a 4.99 per cent growth compared to the same period last year. However, traffic in August recorded a modest dip of 1.4 per cent compared to July, attributed mainly to monsoon-related disruptions.

Market leader IndiGo continues to dominate Indian skies with over 64 per cent market share, followed by the Air India Group (Air India, Air India Express, and Vistara combined) at 27.3 per cent. Akasa Air, the country's newest entrant, has maintained steady growth with a 5.4 per cent share, while SpiceJet's presence has shrunk to just 2 per cent. Smaller regional carriers such as Fly Big, Fly91, and Star Air together hold less than 1 per cent of the market.