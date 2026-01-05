Google Scientist Blasts United Airlines For Serving 'Bowl Of Sadness' As Dinner In First Class, What It Had

Flying first class with United Airlines is expected to come with comfier seats, free checked bags, quality meals and drinks, and priority boarding compared to the economy. However, Peyman Milanfar, a distinguished scientist at Google, has slammed the airline recently because he received a sad-looking bowl for dinner.

Taking his complaint to X (formerly known as Twitter), Milanfar wrote, "Hey @united is this a joke? I just flew 5+ hours in First Class, and this bowl of sadness is what you serve me for dinner."

Hey @united is this a joke? I just flew 5+ hours in First Class and this bowl of sadness is what you serve me for dinner.



Between the 3D-printed mystery meat, the cafeteria cheese cubes, and the whole tomato I need a chainsaw to cut, this is genuinely unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/UOauCoqLAH — Peyman Milanfar (@docmilanfar) January 4, 2026

He received whole vegetables and poor-quality meat and cheese in a bowl of salad. The scientist wrote, "Between the 3D-printed mystery meat, the cafeteria cheese cubes, and the whole tomato I need a chainsaw to cut, this is genuinely unbelievable."

What Did United Airlines Respond

After Milanfar's complaint went viral, United Airlines was pushed to respond. Although their message looked AI-generated.

We're sorry the meal didn't meet your expectations, Peyman. This is not the experience we want for you. If you'd like us to look into your flight details, feel free to send us a DM with your confirmation number. https://t.co/Y6hG6u2Kjj — United Airlines (@united) January 4, 2026

It read, "We're sorry the meal didn't meet your expectations, Peyman. This is not the experience we want for you. If you'd like us to look into your flight details, feel free to send us a DM with your confirmation number."

Social Media Reactions

Scott Kupor took a jibe at Milanfar and wrote, "And we wonder why some people find tech leaders insufferable."

To this, Milanfar responded, "This is rich coming from you, Scott. I'm just expecting the service I paid for. You're here insulting me while defending incompetence. If accepting garbage without complaint is your new benchmark for leadership, I think we both know who the actual "insufferable" one is here."

This is rich coming from you, Scott. I'm just expecting the service I paid for. You're here insulting me while defending incompetence. If accepting garbage without complaint is your new benchmark for leadership, I think we both know who the actual “insufferable” one is here. — Peyman Milanfar (@docmilanfar) January 4, 2026

Another traveller who flew with the same airline on December 25, 2025, suggested Milanfar should order Asian food next time. He even shared his old post in which he received paneer curry, rice, salad, gulab jamun, bread slices, and a few other things. He even claimed that United Airlines served a better meal than any North Indian restaurant in San Francisco.

Order Asian vegetarian next time!https://t.co/cjUBOn65EW — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) January 5, 2026

While a few X users sided with the airlines, most people supported Milanfar. A user commented that his 'bowl of sadness' looked gross. "Airlines suck. They don't care anymore."

Looks gross. Airlines suck. They don't care anymore. — Cat who knows there's only 2 genders 🐾🇺🇲 (@catahouligan_) January 4, 2026

Another appreciated the scientist for using the platform wisely for the important stuff.

A user quipped and wrote, "I got this after 24 hours of labour at the hospital. The salad had a bug in it, and the fork was dirty. All restaurants were closed. It was 3 am."

I got this after 24 hours of labor at the hospital. The salad had a bug in it and the fork was dirty. All restaurants were closed. It was 3am. 🥲 — Bethany | Commercial Real Estate (@bethanyjbabcock) January 4, 2026

A user even went a little far and shared a glimpse of their multi-course meal when they recently flew with Emirates in business class. "And this is just the starter course on our recent @emirates business flight," read their post.

And this is just the starter course on our recent @emirates business flight 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/C5vfTZ5Tgz — Adelle Nazarian (@AdelleNaz) January 4, 2026

