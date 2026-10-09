"Rahul Gandhi's Supporters Thrashed Me": Man Assaulted At Delhi Protest

A man from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir joined an INDIA bloc protest in Delhi on Thursday, not as a supporter but in opposition to it. With a placard in hand, the man chanted: "Narendra Modi zindabad. CJP murdabad (Long live PM Modi. Down with CJP)," amid a sea of anti-government protesters in the national capital. Another man from the crowd began raising anti-government slogans. The voices grew. The tension escalated. And soon, slaps were exchanged. The Srinagar man, identified as Fahim Nazir, has claimed that he was thrashed by Rahul Gandhi supporters for raising pro-Modi slogans.

Delhi Police have now registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons following a complaint by Nazir.

READ | Man Thrashed For Raising Pro-Modi Slogan At Opposition Protest In Delhi

Speaking to NDTV, Fahim Nazir recalled what happened during the protest in the Connaught Place area on Thursday afternoon.

"I went to protest against the INDIA bloc and the negative narrative that they have created against PM Modi, the Home Minister and Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar. They (Opposition) have accused the government of vote theft. I went to question Rahul Gandhi that when you won elections in 2004 and 2009, there were no irregularities? Now that PM Modi has been winning elections back to back since 2014, you claim that votes are being stolen," Nazir, a fan of PM Modi said.

"AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal became Delhi Chief Minister twice, and votes were not rigged. Now CJP has been brought in as a proxy to turn the country into Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka," he added.

Major youth-led and public uprisings toppled governments in Sri Lanka (2022), Bangladesh (2024), and Nepal (2025), driven by economic distress, inflation, and resentment against entrenched political elites.

"I went to ask these questions to Rahul Gandhi," he said.

It is then that the supporters of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, thrashed him, Nazir claimed.

"I have suffered injuries to my head and arm. I have a severe headache," he added.

The BJP took an offence and blamed the Congress for "attacking", what it called, "We The Peope of India".

"Shame on Congress workers! When a citizen of India raised slogans in favour of PM @narendramodi, Congress workers encircle him and beat him up!" BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari posted on X, along with the video.

"Anarchist Congress is now attacking "We The Peope of India". The fight is between People of India who want to save Democracy & Anarchist Congress!" he added.

The Opposition has been protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision, or SIR, of electoral rolls since October 6. The Opposition has demanded the resignation of Kumar.