Maharashtra Chief Minister To Attend World Economic Forum Meet In Davos

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will lead a state-level delegation to Davos, Switzerland, from January 17 to 24 to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting-2026.

The WEF meeting provides a global platform for trust-based engagement, robust debate and public dialogue, and is aimed at promoting investment and economic cooperation.

A government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday said the Chief Minister will travel to Davos for the meeting and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will bear the delegation's travel and accommodation expenditure.

The Government of India's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is participating in the meeting to promote investment in the country, while the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has been appointed as the nodal agency for coordinating activities related to the India Pavilion.

CII had invited the Maharashtra government to confirm a slot in the India Pavilion, which the state accepted and booked for participation, as per the GR.

The delegation will include Industries Minister Uday Samant, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Ashwini Bhide, and other officials.

The Ministry of External Affairs has approved the visit of the Maharashtra delegation to Switzerland. All members will be entitled to travel expenses and per diem allowance as per prescribed government norms, and their absence during the period will be treated as on duty, the GR said.

A detailed report on the tour and its outcomes is to be submitted within one month of the delegation's return, it added.

Fadnavis had announced a total investment commitment of Rs 15.7 lakh crore during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos in 2025. These commitments came through 54 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed with domestic and foreign investors.

The largest single commitment was from the Reliance Group, which pledged Rs 3.05 lakh crore for projects in petrochemicals, polyester, renewable energy, bioenergy, green hydrogen, green chemicals, retail, telecommunications, data centres, industrial development, hospitality and real estate.

The other investments were aimed at data centres, manufacturing, steel, infrastructure and electric vehicle production. The state government also highlighted technology and startups, with Mumbai positioned as a key tech hub.

A significant part of the investment was targeted at less developed regions of Maharashtra. Several deals were aimed at Marathwada, northern Maharashtra and Vidarbha, which have historically received less investment than the Mumbai metropolitan area and the Mumbai-Pune corridor.

Chief Minister Fadnavis had said he was confident these MoUs would turn into real investments, noting that Maharashtra has in the past converted about 65 to 70 per cent of MoUs into actual projects, well above the national average of 35 to 40 per cent.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)