'Human Rights Don't Stop At Workplace': Shashi Tharoor On EY Worker's Death

Amid an uproar over the death of a 26-year-old employee at tax consultancy major Ernst&Young (EY) allegedly due to work pressure, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday suggested a 40-hour work week. Anna Sebastian Perayil, a chartered accountant (CA) from Kerala who worked at EY's Pune office for four months, died this July. Her mother, Anita Augustine, wrote to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani this month, flagging the "glorification" of overwork at the multinational consulting firm.

Taking to his official X account, Mr Tharoor, who is a Member of Parliament from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, said Anna passed away after a cardiac arrest, following "four months of deeply stressful seven-day weeks of 14 hours a day" at the Big Four accounting firm.

He said he had a "deeply emotional and heartrending" conversation with her father, Sibi Joseph.

"He (Anna's father) suggested, and I agreed, that I raise the issue of legislating, through Parliament, a fixed calendar for all workplaces, whether in the private sector or the public, that would not exceed eight hours a day, five days a week," Mr Tharoor said.

"Inhumanity at the workplace must be legislated out of existence with stringent punishment and fines for offenders. Human rights do not stop at the workplace," the Congress MP wrote.

He also said he will raise the matter at the "first opportunity" during the next session of Parliament, which is expected to be held in December.

"Advised Her To Quit": EY Employee's Father

Anna Sebastian Perayil's father spoke to the media this week and said she had to work through the night, till 12.30 am.

"We advised her to quit, but she insisted that this stint would provide valuable professional exposure," Siby Joseph said.

He also claimed the issue of extreme work pressure was mentioned before the senior officials of the EY, but no action was taken.

"She had complained to the assistant manager, but they insisted on working even at night," he said.

The family alleged that the company responded only after her mother's letter went viral.

"We are not planning to move legally, but we don't want anyone else to face the same fate. We don't want the newbies joining such corporate companies to face similar situations," Mr Joseph said.

Anna's mother, Ms Augustine, had also said in the letter that no one from the company had attended her funeral, which the family found deeply hurtful.

EY On Employee's Death

As the issue snowballed, EY on Wednesday issued a statement saying it was deeply saddened by Anna Sebastian's "tragic and untimely" passing in July 2024.

It said it works with about 1,00,000 people at its member firms in India and that Anna had worked at one such firm - S R Batliboi - for four months.

"Since the death, EY has been in touch with the family, helping them but it is only now that her family has chosen to write to the company, complaining about the "excessive workload", the accounting giant said.

EY India Chairman On Anna Sebastian Perayil's Death

EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani also issued a statement on Thursday and said the fact that no one from the company attended the funeral is alien to their culture and that he "would not rest" until the objective of nurturing a harmonious workplace is accomplished.

In a statement posted on LinkedIn, Mr Memani said that, as a father, he could understand the anguish of the woman's mother.

"I am deeply saddened and as a father, I can only imagine Ms Augustine's grief. I have conveyed my deepest condolences to the family, although nothing can fill the void in their lives. I truly regret the fact that we missed being present at Anna's funeral. This is completely alien to our culture. It has never happened before; it will never happen again," he said.

The EY India Chairman said he was aware that people had commented on some of the company's work practices on social media and emphasised that the company places the "highest importance" on the well-being of its employees.

"I would like to affirm that the well-being of our people is my top-most priority and I will personally champion this objective. I am absolutely committed to nurturing a harmonious workplace, and I will not rest until that objective is accomplished," he added.

The Union government has said it is investigating the circumstances that led to Anna's death.