Early Signs Of Job Stress And Its Effect On Physical, Mental Health

Work stress, when left unchecked, can manifest in a variety of ways.

The recent death of 26-year-old Anna Sebastian Perayil, an Ernst & Young (EY) India employee, has brought focus on the consequences of unchecked job stress.

Anna died just four months after joining the company. Her mother attributed her daughter's death to “overworking” and the company's demanding work culture. She mentioned how her daughter's manager would often demand assignments by night, leaving Anna with no time “to rest or recover.”

This tragic incident sheds light on the dangers of unmanageable work stress and serves as a reminder that early warning signs must not be ignored.

Early warning signs of job stress

Work stress, when left unchecked, can manifest in a variety of ways. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), there are several early warning signs that workers and employers should be aware of to prevent stress from escalating into a serious health issue.

Common symptoms include:

Headaches.

Sleep disturbances.

Difficulty concentrating.

Short temper.

Upset stomach.

Job dissatisfaction.

Low morale.

Research has identified several health risks associated with chronic workplace stress: