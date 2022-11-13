Explosion On Rajasthan Train Track, Chief Minister Tells Top Cop To Probe

An explosion occurred on a railway track here on Sunday, hours before the recently inaugurated Asarwa-Udaipur Express train from Ahmedabad was supposed to pass. The police said they were investigating all angles, including sabotage.

Officials said mining explosives were used to damage the tracks on Odha bridge near Kewda Ki Naal, which comes under the Jawar Mines police station of Udaipur.

"Local people informed us about the explosion in the morning. We have found some explosives on the track and efforts are being made to identify those responsible," local SHO Anil Kumar Vishnoi said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the incident was worrying and ordered Director General of Police Umesh Mishra to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the inaugural run of the Asarwa-Udaipur Express from the Asarwa railway station in Ahmedabad on October 31.

Following the explosion, the train was halted at the Dungarpur station, a railway spokesperson said.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said all angles, including sabotage, were being probed and the work to restore the tracks was underway.

Police and railway officials are at the spot and conducting an investigation, the SHO said.

