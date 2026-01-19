Explained: Key Differences Between Union Budget And State Budget

The Union Budget 2026, to be presented in Parliament on February 1, will outline the government's plan for spending, taxation, and economic priorities for the year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to focus on supporting infrastructure, simplifying taxes, and encouraging investment and manufacturing.

What Is The Union Budget?

The Union Budget shows the government's planned revenue and expenditure for the country in the coming financial year. The budget includes details of tax collections, non-tax revenue, government spending, and funding for national schemes. It is presented by the Finance Minister in the Lok Sabha and requires approval by Parliament.

What Is The State Budget?

The State Budget is the annual financial plan of a state government. It outlines the revenues and expenditures of the state for the financial year. State budgets cover local taxes, state schemes, and programs for education, healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure within the state. It is presented by the state finance minister in the state legislative assembly and must be approved by the state legislature.

Differences Between Union Budget And State Budget