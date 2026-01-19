Explained: Key Differences Between Union Budget And State Budget

- Union Budget 2026 will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
- It outlines government revenue, expenditure, tax, and funding plans for the financial year
- State Budgets are annual financial plans for individual states, covering local taxes and schemes
The Union Budget 2026, to be presented in Parliament on February 1, will outline the government's plan for spending, taxation, and economic priorities for the year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to focus on supporting infrastructure, simplifying taxes, and encouraging investment and manufacturing.
What Is The Union Budget?
The Union Budget shows the government's planned revenue and expenditure for the country in the coming financial year. The budget includes details of tax collections, non-tax revenue, government spending, and funding for national schemes. It is presented by the Finance Minister in the Lok Sabha and requires approval by Parliament.
What Is The State Budget?
The State Budget is the annual financial plan of a state government. It outlines the revenues and expenditures of the state for the financial year. State budgets cover local taxes, state schemes, and programs for education, healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure within the state. It is presented by the state finance minister in the state legislative assembly and must be approved by the state legislature.
Differences Between Union Budget And State Budget
- The Union Budget is prepared by the central government for the whole country. The State Budget is prepared by a state government for its specific state.
- The Union Budget is governed by Article 112, and the State Budget is governed by Article 202 of the Indian Constitution.
- The Union Budget relies on central taxes like income tax, customs duties, and the central share of GST. The State Budget relies on state taxes, such as the state GST share, stamp duty, property tax, and non-tax revenues.
- The Union Budget funds national priorities like defense, railways, and central schemes. State Budgets focus on local services such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and state welfare programs.
- The central government can borrow from banks, the public, and abroad. States can borrow only within limits set by the central government and the Finance Commission.
- The Union Budget is presented in Parliament, while the State Budget is presented in the state legislature.
- The Union Budget determines the country's economic policy and development priorities. The State Budget focuses on financial planning and welfare programs for the state's residents.
