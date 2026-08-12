Expired Food Items Seized From Karnataka Health Department Canteen

A Karnataka Health Department Food Safety Division team on Wednesday resumed inspections of eateries and other establishments.

The team inspected the canteen at the department headquarters here, where it seized expired food items and flagged hygiene violations.

Officials inspected hotels and other food business establishments located on the premises of Vidhana Soudha, Legislators' Home and the MS Building here.

According to officials, expired food products such as idli rava and coconut powder were found in the kitchen of the Arogya Soudha canteen on Magadi Road.

Food products were also not stored in accordance with FSSAI guidelines.

Pest control measures had not been carried out, leaving the premises in an unhygienic condition, officials said.

In a statement, the Food Safety and Drug Administration department said an advisory notice was issued in view of the unhygienic conditions observed at the canteen.

Legal proceedings will be initiated before the Adjudicating Officer, it said.

During the inspection of a Nandini Parlour located on the premises, officials found violations relating to labelling requirements and issued an advisory notice, it added.

Four hotels located on the premises of the government buildings were inspected, with various deficiencies observed. Advisory notices were issued to the concerned hotels, the department said.

Officials inspected a restaurant run by a private operator inside Legislators' House, adjacent to Vidhana Soudha, and found unhygienic conditions.

An advisory notice was issued, and cockroaches were also found in the kitchen, they said.

A hotel located on the premises of the MS Building was also inspected. The establishment was found to be unhygienic and was subsequently closed, the department said.

The food business operator submitted an undertaking stating that the deficiencies would be rectified and that the hotel would be reopened only after obtaining permission from the Commissioner, in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the applicable rules, it said.

Action would also be initiated against the food business operator, the department added.

Food business operators have been instructed to strictly comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act and the applicable rules and regulations, the department said.

Any violation relating to food quality, safety, hygiene, proper storage, labelling or food handling practices would invite strict legal action under the law, it added.

The department has been conducting such drives as part of special food safety inspections across all zones of Bengaluru Urban District and the Greater Bengaluru Area, covering three-star and five-star hotels to verify compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

Recently, 60 three-star and five-star hotels in Bengaluru Urban District were inspected, and 77 food samples were collected and sent to food laboratories for analysis.

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