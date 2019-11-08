'Expected A Reprisal, But...': Writer Aatish Taseer On Losing OCI Status

Writer Aatish Taseer linked the Home Ministry action to his article for TIME in May this year

Writer Aatish Taseer found from Twitter that his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card had been revoked, according to his article in the TIME magazine today, titled "I am Indian. Why is the Government Sending Me Into Exile?"

The 38-year-old British-born writer, the son of Pakistani politician Salmaan Taseer and journalist Tavleen Singh, has been accused of concealing the fact that his father was a Pakistani.

A Home Ministry spokesperson said Aatish Taseer could not be eligible for an OCI card by the Citizenship Act as the card is not issued to any person whose parents or grandparents are Pakistanis.

The spokesperson said Mr Taseer was given the opportunity to submit his reply or objection but he failed to dispute the notice.

Mr Taseer wrote that his mother sent him a WhatsApp message of the Home Ministry's letter informing him that his Overseas Citizenship of India was being revoked.

"I had 21 days to respond and to contest their claims; it was day 20 when I had received the letter," he said, stating that he emailed his response and also sent a hard copy to the Home Ministry.

"Then, on November 7, after The Print reported that my status was under review, the government announced via Twitter that my OCI status had been withdrawn. This was the first I heard of it," Mr Taseer wrote.

He linked the action to his article for TIME in May this year, at the height of the national election, which was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assessed his record in office. "I had expected a reprisal, but not a severing," Mr Taseer wrote.

The Home Ministry spokesperson has emphatically denied that the government had been considering revoking Mr Taseer's overseas citizenship card because of the article and has called such reports "complete misrepresentation and devoid of any facts".

Mr Taseer said in the TIME article that it was "hard not to feel" that he was being punished for what he had written.

"For 39 years, I had not so much as needed a visa for India and now the government was accusing me of misrepresenting myself, accusing me of defrauding them. Now, I may not even be able to obtain a standard tourist visa for India, the Consul General in New York informed me by telephone in September, as I have been accused of defrauding the government," he wrote.

"With my grandmother turning ninety next year - and my mother seventy - the government has cut me off from my country and family... India is my country. The relationship is so instinctive that, like an unwritten constitution, I had never before felt it necessary to articulate it. I could say I was Indian because I had grown up there, because I knew its festivals and languages, and because all five of my books were steeped in its concerns and anxieties. Though I am a British citizen by birth, the OCI, as a substitute for dual citizenship, had made this bond even more real, as it had for so many people of Indian origin worldwide."

