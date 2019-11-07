Writer Aatish Taseer's Citizenship Status Revoked, Denies Centre's Charge

Aatish Taseer is the son of journalist Tavleen Singh and late Pakistani politician Salmaan Taseer.

Writer Aatish Taseer's Overseas Citizenship of India status has been revoked for not complying with "very basic requirements" and concealing information, the Home Ministry said on Thursday, disputing a media report suggesting the move was linked to a story published in the Time magazine in May.

The writer, however, countered the government, saying he had not been given enough time to respond to the charges.

"Mr Aatish Ali Taseer, while submitting his PIO (Persons of Indian Origin) application, concealed the fact that his late father was of Pakistani origin," the home ministry spokesperson tweeted.

The ministry called the media report alleging a link between the article he wrote and the stripping of his status "a complete misrepresentation and is devoid of any facts".

Mr Taseer had authored the Time magazine cover story, published on the heels of the national election earlier this year, which called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "India's Divider In Chief" and asked whether India can endure five more years of his government.

"Mr. Taseer was given the opportunity to submit his reply/objections regarding his PIO/OCI cards, but he failed to dispute the notice," the ministry spokesperson said.

The writer, son of journalist Tavleen Singh and late Pakistani politician and businessman Salmaan Taseer, responded to the government's statement within minutes.

"This is untrue. Here is the Consul General's acknowledgment of my reply. I was given not the full 21 days, but rather 24 hours to reply. I've heard nothing from the ministry since," he tweeted.

