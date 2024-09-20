Exclusive: ISRO Chief Explains What India Plans To Achieve With Chandrayaan-4

ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath expressed his enthusiasm for the approved initiatives.

In an ambitious push to space, the Union Cabinet has approved a groundbreaking suite of space missions amounting to Rs 31,772 crores. The missions pave the roadmap for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) till almost 2040.

The announcement, made during the first hundred days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term, includes several high-profile projects, including Chandrayaan-4, a mission to Venus, and enhancements to the Gaganyaan project.

ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath expressed his enthusiasm for the approved initiatives, stating, "India's ambitious space vision and roadmap have now been given the wings to fly high," he said in an exclusive chat with NDTV.

The 'fabulous four' approvals are poised to elevate India's status in the global space arena and address practical applications of space technology for everyday life. "At ISRO we will ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promising planetary vision to rocket India to be a developed nation or Viksit Bharat by 2047 does not falter," Mr Somnath said.

Among the most notable projects is 'Chandrayaan-4', which has been allocated Rs 2,104 crores. This mission aims to collect samples from the Moon's Shiv-Shakti area, making it a crucial precursor to India's goal of landing humans on the Moon by 2040. Dr Somanath highlighted the mission's importance, emphasizing its potential to enrich India's scientific understanding of lunar geology.

"Chandrayaan-3 demonstrated it is possible for us to soft land at a location (on the moon) and then the scientific experiments did very well. Next step is to go and come back safely, and to do that we need to develop many technologies. All this is part of Chandrayaan-4. There will also be scientific missions like sample collection," Mr Somanath says.

"If India go to moon, we will bring something new. There are many problems on bringing something back from the moon. You need to drill and collect it from different places. Then there is a robotic activity of taking the sample and storing it in a container. Then the container needs to transferred from that place to a lander which will come take off from the Moon. This process is robotic, and can go wrong," he adds, highlighting the complexities of the mission.

Additionally, a mission to explore Venus has also received approval, further showcasing ISRO's commitment to planetary science. The establishment of the 'Bhartiya Antariksha Station', a homegrown space station, alongside the development of a new mega rocket, indicates a strong commitment to enhancing India's capabilities in human spaceflight and deep space exploration.



Dr Somanath assured the public that while ISRO aims for the stars, it remains grounded in addressing the needs of everyday citizens: "We will not forget the farmer or fisherman while exploring the solar system." He underscored that the benefits of space technology must touch every Indian's life, reinforcing the idea that ISRO's endeavors are not only about exploration but also about improving life on Earth.

The ambitious roadmap set forth by the Union Cabinet signals a new era for Indian space exploration, reflecting a determination to solidify India's position as a leading player in the global space community. With these bold initiatives, ISRO is preparing to propel India into a higher orbit.