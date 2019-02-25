Preparing To Contest Delhi In Lok Sabha Polls Alone, Arvind Kejriwal Tells NDTV

NEW DELHI:
Exclusive: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal talks to NDTV's Nidhi Razdan
The Congress has closed the doors on an alliance in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal stressed today in an interview to NDTV, stating that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was preparing to contest alone in the capital in the national election just weeks away. "They (Congress) have refused to go for a gatbandhan (alliance). It appears they are firm," Arvind Kejriwal said. He explained that despite their bitter rivalry, he was in favour of a tie-up with the Congress to tackle what he felt was the "biggest challenge" to the country, "To remove the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo from power." But the Congress had refused, he repeatedly said. "All doors are closed and we are preparing to contest alone," the Delhi Chief Minister said.
Here are the HIGHLIGHTS from Arvind Kejriwal's interview with NDTV:
Broadly, it means there will be no gatbandhan. The net result is that there will be no alliance with the Congress: Arvind Kejriwal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal said, "have destroyed the economy, caused an environment of hate and weakened the country's unity in a way Pakistan couldn't in 70 years. To stop them, we will do anything. We don't have any love for the Congress."
Arvind Kejriwal on the Pulwama terror attack:
I can have 100 differences, but I am with PM Modi on Pulwama. We must give a strong reply to Pakistan. It is an insult to India that Pakistan comes and does things to the country. The entire country is with PM Modi. Pakistan should pay ten times the price.
Two things are important-- are we convinced that Amit Shah and Modi jodi is dangerous? Who ever wins, to stop them is important. The country has gone backward in the last five years: Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal on question of alliance with Congress
- I don't know what the Congress party's intentions are. They are weakening us here, the BSP-SP in Uttar Pradesh, and Mamata ji in West Bengal: Arvind Kejriwal
- All doors are closed as of now, we are preparing to fight alone: Arvind Kejriwal
I admire some people. Chandrababu Naidu is working towards it and I hope he succeeds: Arvind Kejriwal
Amit Shah said BJP will stay in power till 2050, if they win in 2019. He is right. If they come to power in 2019, they will change the Constitution, destroy institutions: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal on the BJP and PM Narendra Modi:
Modi-Amit shah duo have destroyed the economy. Demonetisation, GST have made people lose their employment. However, the biggest thing is the environment of hate. What Pakistan couldn't do in 70 years, they did in 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
Those who have 67 seats (in Delhi), are powerless. Those who have 3 seats have all the power. They took all our powers, but we still fought and got a lot of work done: Arvind Kejriwal
People of Delhi say we have chosen the government; we want new colleges, new universities. Why do we need to take permissions, asks Arvind Kejriwal
I would have solved people's problems in just 10 minutes if Delhi was a state: Arvind Kejriwal