Exclude Brahmaputra Valley From Citizenship Law: BJP's Assam Ally

Northeast has been witnessing protests over the controversial Citizenship Law. (File)

Asom Gana Parishad chief Atul Bora said on Sunday that the Brahmaputra valley, where violent protests have been happening over the amended Citizenship Act, should be excluded from its purview. Asom Gana Parishad is BJP's ally.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Mr Bora, also a state minister, said as the legislation has already become an Act, so at least the Brahmaputra valley should be excluded and it may be implemented in the Barak valley.

The Barak valley, which has a significant Bengali population, has not seen any major agitation.

AGP leader and Assam minister Keshab Mahanta said the party has not left its "old stand" of opposing the contentious Act.

"Though we are a part of the NDA, our stand has not changed. We still do not want this Act to be implemented in Assam and North East," he said.

The party's lone MP in Rajya Sabha, Birendra Prasad Baishya, opposed the Bill during discussion, but voted in favour of it.

After that, the party has been termed a "traitor" and is facing severe criticism across the state, with party leaders urging the top brass to clear their stand on the contentious matter.