Ground Report: Uneasy Calm In Assam's West Karbi Anglong After 2 Days Of Violence

Peace has returned to Assam's West Karbi Anglong after two days of violent protests in Kheroni and adjoining areas, which resulted in at least two deaths and injuries to around 60 police personnel during pitched battles with protesters. An uneasy calm prevails in the region, with the Army called in to assist security forces. Army columns are conducting flag marches, while an indefinite curfew remains in place. Mobile internet data services have also been suspended.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the situation in Karbi Anglong has improved following the recent violence, with normalcy gradually returning to the affected areas.

Speaking to the media in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said both groups involved in the conflict are now engaged in dialogue and senior government officials are present on the ground to monitor the situation.

"Today the situation is absolutely normal. People are coming out, shops are opening, and movement on the streets has resumed. I believe the situation will improve further in the coming days," Mr Sarma said.

The Chief Minister confirmed that two people lost their lives during the violence on Tuesday. One person died due to police firing, while another was killed after miscreants allegedly set fire to houses and shops.

"One physically challenged person could not come out of his house and was tragically burned alive. It was a very pathetic situation that we witnessed yesterday," he added.

Speaking to NDTV, Assam DGP Harmeet Singh said, "The arsonists used gas cylinders to set shops on fire. We appeal to everyone to maintain peace. The situation is totally under control. Army columns are out to help us. As per legal procedure, the protesters were informed that it was an unlawful assembly. Over 60 policemen have sustained injuries. Legal action will be taken. The arsonists have been identified and many are absconding."

Karbi activists have questioned the role of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

"The Sixth Schedule areas are meant to protect indigenous tribes, but in these Sixth Schedule areas we are facing a threat to our demography. We are not against any other communities, but people from other communities have come and settled here. The Karbi Council has failed us, and the state government, which is our guardian, has also not taken the issue seriously," one activist said.

Another activist, Anthong Engti, said the Karbi tribe is worried about the marginalisation of tribal people in Sixth Schedule areas.

"These protests were happening peacefully for 15 days. The hypocrisy of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council is responsible for the violent outburst. Earlier, we were given assurances about the eviction of non-Karbi communities from encroached land, but they did not keep their word. There is a massive trust deficit between the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and the protesters," he said.



