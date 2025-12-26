Congress Slams Assam Government Over Nalbari Christmas Market Vandalism

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly and senior Congress leader Debabrata Saikia on Friday strongly condemned the vandalism of Christmas markets in Nalbari allegedly by Bajrang Dal members, accusing the BJP-led Assam government of promoting communal politics and failing to protect constitutional rights.

Saikia said the incident was "deeply unfortunate" and reflected the deteriorating situation of religious harmony in the state.

"What has happened in Nalbari is very sad. The Prime Minister is hugging everyone in Delhi, wearing a Santa Claus cap, while people belonging to their affiliate organisations are threatening minorities on the ground," Saikia said.

"Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the Right to Religion, is under threat here, and the Assam government is doing nothing. In fact, the Chief Minister himself gives threatening speeches. This has happened because the government is compromising and deliberately imposing communal politics due to its failure on the development front," he added.

Saikia alleged that divisive politics was being used to divert attention from governance failures, calling the situation "extremely unfortunate for Assam."

ST Status For Six Communities

Reiterating the long-pending demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six communities of Assam, Saikia accused the BJP of lacking political will.

"The six communities should get ST status. The BJP government has no intention of resolving this issue and has only delayed it for electoral gains," he said.

He referred to the 1996 report of the Amarai Pradhan Committee, stating that all recommendations were clearly laid out even then. Saikia also pointed out that despite ten years of BJP rule in Assam, there has been no concrete action based on subsequent committee reports.

"In 2019, just before the elections, a Rajya Sabha bill was introduced to grant ST status to the six communities. There is no problem in reviving that bill even now. The BJP is only buying time to draw votes," Saikia alleged.

He urged the state and central governments to revive the bill and implement the provisions, as was done through an ordinance during the Congress regime in the past.

On Karbi Anglong Violence

Reacting to the recent violence in Karbi Anglong, Saikia termed the situation "very sad" and raised concerns over the sanctity of Sixth Schedule areas.

"The Sixth Schedule was implemented on the advice of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and under the leadership of Gopinath Bordoloi. Whatever is happening now amounts to aggression on these protected areas," he said.

Saikia maintained that the settlement of people from outside should not be allowed within Sixth Schedule areas and stressed the need to preserve their constitutional purity.

He also accused the BJP government of failing to submit affidavits before the court, which he claimed led to confusion and unrest.

"Had the government submitted proper affidavits, these issues would have been resolved. Instead, evictions were carried out in places like Goalpara, Dhubri and Kashutoli without court clearance, even where minors were present," Saikia said.